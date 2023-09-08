Columbus Northside overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Sports
Columbus Northside earned a convincing 33-7 win over Columbus Shaw at Columbus Northside High on Sept. 7 in Georgia football action.

The Patriots fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Columbus Shaw squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Columbus Shaw squared off with Columbus Kendrick in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

