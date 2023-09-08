Columbus Northside overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Columbus Northside earned a convincing 33-7 win over Columbus Shaw at Columbus Northside High on Sept. 7 in Georgia football action.

The Patriots fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Columbus Shaw squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Columbus Shaw squared off with Columbus Kendrick in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

