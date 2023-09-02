Bloomingdale New Hampstead secures a win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Bloomingdale New Hampstead knocked off Hinesville Bradwell Institute 42-25 for a Georgia high school football victory at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead opened with a 14-7 advantage over Hinesville Bradwell Institute through the first quarter.

The Phoenix’s offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead charged to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 12-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Hinesville Bradwell Institute faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bloomingdale New Hampstead High School.

