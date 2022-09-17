Leesburg Lee County drops zeroes on Lakeland Lake Gibson

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Lakeland Lake Gibson on the scoreboard because Leesburg Lee County wouldn’t allow it in a 51-0 shutout during this Georgia football game.
Leesburg Lee County drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lakeland Lake Gibson after the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 41-0 lead over the Braves at the intermission.
Leesburg Lee County roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.