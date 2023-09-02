Chickamauga Gordon Lee takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Chickamauga Gordon Lee scored early and often in a 44-16 win over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee opened with a 16-0 advantage over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a mammoth 30-3 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Trion and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County took on Rome Coosa on Aug. 18 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

