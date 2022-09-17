Dalton Southeast Whitfield County nets nifty victory over Rome Armuchee

Dalton Southeast Whitfield County poked just enough holes in Rome Armuchee’s defense to garner a taut, 28-21 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Dalton Southeast Whitfield County jumped in front of Rome Armuchee 28-14 going into the final quarter.
The Indians tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
