Dallas North Paulding narrowly defeats Kennesaw Mountain

Dallas North Paulding knocked off Kennesaw Mountain 28-13 at Kennesaw Mountain High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Dallas North Paulding jumped in front of Kennesaw Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolfpack opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Kennesaw Mountain tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-7 in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Fairburn Creekside and Dallas North Paulding took on Acworth Allatoona on Aug. 18 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

