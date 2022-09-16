Fayetteville Whitewater can’t hang with LaGrange Troup County

No quarter was granted as LaGrange Troup County blunted Fayetteville Whitewater’s plans 43-33 on September 15 in Georgia football.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
LaGrange Troup County darted ahead over Fayetteville Whitewater when the fourth quarter began 36-23.
The Wildcats closed the lead with a 10-7 margin in the final quarter.
