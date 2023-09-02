Boys Football Roundup – September 01, 2023

Albany Westover earns narrow win over Columbus Spencer

Albany Westover posted a narrow 20-14 win over Columbus Spencer for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Albany Westover moved ahead over Columbus Spencer when the final quarter began 14-7.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Albany Westover squared off with Albany Dougherty in a football game.

Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian thwarts Columbus Calvary Christian’s quest

Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian handed Columbus Calvary Christian a tough 21-6 loss in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Americus Southland edges past Perry The Westfield in tough test

Americus Southland posted a narrow 14-7 win over Perry The Westfield in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Americus Southland darted in front of Perry The Westfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders and the Hornets battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Americus Southland and Perry The Westfield were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Americus Southland faced off against Butler Taylor County.

Andrews allows no points against Jonesboro New Faith Christian

Andrews’ defense throttled Jonesboro New Faith Christian, resulting in a 56-0 shutout for a North Carolina high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Ashburn Turner County secures a win over Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Ashburn Turner County knocked off Cuthbert Randolph Clay 28-12 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 18, Ashburn Turner County squared off with Sylvester Worth County in a football game.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dominates Buford Seckinger in convincing showing

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal rolled past Buford Seckinger for a comfortable 46-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Buford Seckinger faced off against Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal took on Atlanta Pace on Aug. 18 at Atlanta Pace Academy.

Atlanta Marist earns solid win over Savannah Christian

Atlanta Marist eventually beat Savannah Christian 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Marist faced off against Gainesville and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Islands on Aug. 24 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Atlanta McNair earns solid win over Atlanta North Clayton

Atlanta McNair eventually beat Atlanta North Clayton 22-8 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Atlanta McNair moved ahead of Atlanta North Clayton 22-8 as the fourth quarter started.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Mustangs and the Eagles were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta McNair faced off against Johns Creek Northview.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon’s speedy start jolts Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

A swift early pace pushed Atlanta Mt. Vernon past Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian Friday 44-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter holds off Atlanta North Springs

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter posted a narrow 34-27 win over Atlanta North Springs for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter High.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The scoreboard showed Atlanta North Springs with a 20-13 lead over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter heading into the third quarter.

The Raiders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Spartans 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Douglasville Alexander.

The Atlanta The Howard defense stifles Nashville RePublic

Defense dominated as Atlanta The Howard pitched a 46-0 shutout of Nashville RePublic in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Atlanta Westlake earns stressful win over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Atlanta Westlake topped Ellenwood Cedar Grove 46-41 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 27-19 advantage over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Ellenwood Cedar Grove made it 40-34.

The Saints rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Coconut Creek Monarch on Aug. 24 at Coconut Creek Monarch High School.

North Atlanta darts by Douglasville New Manchester

North Atlanta recorded a big victory over Douglasville New Manchester 41-7 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

North Atlanta jumped ahead over Douglasville New Manchester when the final quarter began 14-7.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-0 edge.

South Atlanta edges past Franklin Heard County in tough test

South Atlanta posted a narrow 24-21 win over Franklin Heard County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Hornets registered an 8-7 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

South Atlanta moved to a 16-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Franklin Heard County faced off against Bremen and South Atlanta took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

Augusta ARC allows no points against Augusta Josey

Defense dominated as Augusta ARC pitched a 42-0 shutout of Augusta Josey in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Augusta ARC faced off against Kathleen Veterans and Augusta Josey took on Savannah on Aug. 19 at Augusta Josey High School.

Augusta Aquinas survives for narrow win over Savannah Country Day

Augusta Aquinas posted a narrow 19-17 win over Savannah Country Day at Savannah Country Day High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Savannah Country Day showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Augusta Aquinas as the first quarter ended.

The Irish’s offense jumped in front for a 12-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas darted to a 19-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Irish prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Savannah Country Day faced off against Bellville Pinewood Christian and Augusta Aquinas took on Louisville Jefferson County on Aug. 18 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

Augusta Westside tops Sylvania Screven County

Augusta Westside collected a solid win over Sylvania Screven County in a 28-16 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Augusta Westside a 21-14 lead over Sylvania Screven County.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-2 edge.

Baconton Community Charter defeats Talbotton Central

Baconton Community Charter unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Talbotton Central 53-12 Friday at Baconton Community Charter High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Bethlehem Christian races in front to defeat Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Bethlehem Christian left no doubt in recording a 42-6 win over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal in South Carolina high school football on Sept. 1.

Bethlehem Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Bethlehem Christian steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Highlanders enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bethlehem Christian faced off against Martinez Augusta Prep.

Blackshear Pierce County delivers statement win over Metter

Blackshear Pierce County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Metter 47-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 34-10 lead over Metter.

The Bears registered a 47-10 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Blackshear Pierce County and Metter faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Metter High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Metter squared off with Swainsboro in a football game.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead secures a win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Bloomingdale New Hampstead knocked off Hinesville Bradwell Institute 42-25 for a Georgia high school football victory at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead opened with a 14-7 advantage over Hinesville Bradwell Institute through the first quarter.

The Phoenix’s offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead charged to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 12-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Hinesville Bradwell Institute faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bloomingdale New Hampstead High School.

Blue Ridge Fannin County prevails over Jasper Pickens County

Blue Ridge Fannin County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jasper Pickens County 52-28 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The last time Blue Ridge Fannin County and Jasper Pickens County played in a 38-12 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville and Blue Ridge Fannin County took on Blairsville Union County on Aug. 18 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

Bogart North Oconee routs Cumming South Forsyth

Bogart North Oconee dismissed Cumming South Forsyth by a 35-3 count in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Bogart North Oconee opened with a 7-3 advantage over Cumming South Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Titans’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Bogart North Oconee thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Buford Lanier in a football game.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian overwhelms Athens

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian dominated Athens 52-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Columbia Hammond and Athens took on Trenton Dade County on Aug. 18 at Athens Academy.

Bowdon tops Bremen

It was a tough night for Bremen which was overmatched by Bowdon in this 42-16 verdict.

The first quarter gave Bowdon a 7-0 lead over Bremen.

The Red Devils fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Bowdon stormed to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Bowdon and Bremen played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bowdon faced off against Manchester and Bremen took on Franklin Heard County on Aug. 18 at Bremen High School.

Buford rally stops Kennesaw North Cobb

Buford dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 45-28 win over Kennesaw North Cobb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Kennesaw North Cobb showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Buford as the first quarter ended.

The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 24-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Buford jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Atlanta Westlake and Buford took on Baltimore St. Frances Academy on Aug. 18 at Buford High School.

Buford Lanier overwhelms Johns Creek

Buford Lanier recorded a big victory over Johns Creek 40-9 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Buford Lanier faced off against Cumming South Forsyth.

Butler Taylor County slips past Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Butler Taylor County finally found a way to top Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 28-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Mt. Vernon Montgomery County High.

The first quarter gave Butler Taylor County an 8-0 lead over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Butler Taylor County faced off against Americus Southland.

Cairo overcomes deficit and Thomasville

Cairo shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-3 win over Thomasville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Thomasville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Cairo as the first quarter ended.

The Syrupmakers’ offense darted in front for a 10-3 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cairo jumped to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Syrupmakers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Thomasville faced off against Quitman Brooks County and Cairo took on Thomasville Thomas County on Aug. 18 at Cairo High School.

Calhoun secures a win over Canton Creekview

Calhoun notched a win against Canton Creekview 28-14 at Calhoun High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Grizzlies had a 7-0 edge on the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Calhoun broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-7 lead over Canton Creekview.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-14.

The last time Calhoun and Canton Creekview played in a 26-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calhoun faced off against Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Canton Creekview took on Milton Cambridge on Aug. 18 at Canton Creekview High School.

Callahan West Nassau claims tight victory against Folkston Charlton County

Callahan West Nassau posted a narrow 22-20 win over Folkston Charlton County for a Florida high school football victory at Callahan West Nassau High.

Last season, Folkston Charlton County and Callahan West Nassau squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Folkston Charlton County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Folkston Charlton County faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

Canton Cherokee scores early, pulls away from Woodstock

A swift early pace pushed Canton Cherokee past Woodstock Friday 49-13 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Woodstock faced off against Marietta Osborne and Canton Cherokee took on Cartersville on Aug. 18 at Cartersville High School.

Canton Sequoyah earns stressful win over Cedartown

Canton Sequoyah posted a narrow 14-10 win over Cedartown for a Georgia high school football victory at Canton Sequoyah High.

Canton Sequoyah opened with a 7-3 advantage over Cedartown through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 10-7 lead over the Chiefs heading into the second quarter.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton Sequoyah and Cedartown were both scoreless.

The Chiefs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on Aug. 18, Canton Sequoyah squared off with Suwanee Lambert in a football game.

Carrollton overcomes Rome

Carrollton pushed past Rome for a 33-13 win at Rome High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Carrollton and Rome each scored in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Carrollton and Rome played in a 23-6 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Carrollton squared off with Fairburn Langston Hughes in a football game.

Carrollton Central overwhelms Hampton

Carrollton Central recorded a big victory over Hampton 42-7 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Carrollton Central moved in front of Hampton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Carrollton Central pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Carrollton Central faced off against Stone Mountain Redan and Hampton took on East Point Tri-Cities on Aug. 18 at Hampton High School.

Carrollton Mt. Zion tacks win on Columbus Jordan Voc

Carrollton Mt. Zion’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Jordan Voc 43-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Carrollton Mt Zion and Columbus Jordan Voc squared off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Columbus Jordan Vocational High School.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Columbus Jordan Voc faced off against Columbus.

Cartersville shuts out Acworth Allatoona

Cartersville’s defense throttled Acworth Allatoona, resulting in a 37-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cartersville darted in front of Acworth Allatoona 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Cartersville pulled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cartersville faced off against Canton Cherokee and Acworth Allatoona took on Dallas North Paulding on Aug. 18 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Chatsworth North Murray bests Rossville Ridgeland

Chatsworth North Murray raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-35 win over Rossville Ridgeland for a Georgia high school football victory at Chatsworth North Murray High.

Recently on Aug. 18, Chatsworth North Murray squared off with Dalton in a football game.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Chickamauga Gordon Lee scored early and often in a 44-16 win over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee opened with a 16-0 advantage over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a mammoth 30-3 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Trion and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County took on Rome Coosa on Aug. 18 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

Cleveland White County rides to cruise-control win over Gainesville Chestatee

Cleveland White County dismissed Gainesville Chestatee by a 52-7 count on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Cleveland White County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the War Eagles’ expense.

Cleveland White County stormed to a 45-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland White County and Gainesville Chestatee squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cleveland White County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Dacula Hebron Christian and Cleveland White County took on Gainesville North Hall on Aug. 18 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli shuts out Gainesville Lakeview

A suffocating defense helped Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli handle Gainesville Lakeview 41-0 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Commerce East Jackson prevails over Oakwood West Hall

Commerce East Jackson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oakwood West Hall 42-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Commerce East Jackson jumped in front of Oakwood West Hall 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Commerce East Jackson stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Oakwood West Hall took on Gainesville East Hall on Aug. 18 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

Cordele Crisp County escapes Hampton Lovejoy in thin win

Cordele Crisp County finally found a way to top Hampton Lovejoy 15-14 at Cordele Crisp County High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Cordele Crisp County darted in front of Hampton Lovejoy 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 9-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Hampton Lovejoy tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 15-14 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Vienna Dooly County.

Covington Newton tacks win on Covington Eastside

Covington Newton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Covington Eastside 41-7 Friday on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Covington Newton faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Covington Eastside took on Locust Grove Luella on Aug. 18 at Covington Eastside High School.

Cumming West Forsyth holds off Cumming North Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth finally found a way to top Cumming North Forsyth 17-14 at Cumming West Forsyth High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cumming North Forsyth, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cumming West Forsyth through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Dacula Hebron Christian overcomes deficit and Commerce

Dacula Hebron Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Commerce for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Commerce started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Tigers with a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading into the second quarter.

Dacula Hebron Christian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-21 lead over Commerce.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Gainesville Chestatee and Commerce took on Simpsonville Southside Christian on Aug. 18 at Commerce High School.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County dominates Carnesville Franklin County

Dahlonega Lumpkin County recorded a big victory over Carnesville Franklin County 46-7 at Carnesville Franklin County High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Dahlonega Lumpkin County a 20-7 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.

The Indians opened a colossal 40-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Dallas North Paulding narrowly defeats Kennesaw Mountain

Dallas North Paulding knocked off Kennesaw Mountain 28-13 at Kennesaw Mountain High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Dallas North Paulding jumped in front of Kennesaw Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolfpack opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Kennesaw Mountain tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-7 in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Fairburn Creekside and Dallas North Paulding took on Acworth Allatoona on Aug. 18 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Dalton defeats Calhoun Sonoraville

Dalton dismissed Calhoun Sonoraville by a 50-14 count in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dalton faced off against Chatsworth North Murray and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Jasper Pickens County on Aug. 18 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb comes up short in matchup with Decatur

Decatur handed Decatur Southwest Dekalb a tough 27-12 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Decatur jumped over Decatur Southwest Dekalb 7-6 heading to the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Decatur played in a 50-27 game on Sept. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Decatur faced off against Flowery Branch and Decatur Southwest Dekalb took on South Atlanta on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

Decatur Columbia escapes Atlanta Washington in thin win

Decatur Columbia topped Atlanta Washington 12-8 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Washington High.

Last season, Decatur Columbia and Atlanta Washington faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Decatur Columbia High School.

Douglasville Douglas County allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

A suffocating defense helped Douglasville Douglas County handle Powder Springs McEachern 31-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Douglas County a 3-0 lead over Powder Springs McEachern.

The Tigers opened a colossal 31-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Snellville Brookwood and Douglasville Douglas County took on Stockbridge on Aug. 19 at Stockbridge High School.

Dublin edges past Barnesville Lamar County in tough test

Dublin finally found a way to top Barnesville Lamar County 33-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Dublin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Barnesville Lamar County through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Dublin thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Fighting Irish 21-5 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dublin faced off against Irwinton Wilkinson County.

Dunwoody takes down Chamblee Charter

Dunwoody handled Chamblee Charter 39-7 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chamblee Charter faced off against Austell South Cobb.

Eatonton Gatewood dominates Martinez Augusta Prep in convincing showing

Eatonton Gatewood earned a convincing 62-6 win over Martinez Augusta Prep in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Eatonton Gatewood and Martinez Augusta Prep faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Martinez Augusta Prep.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Martinez Augusta Prep faced off against Bethlehem Christian.

Elberton Elbert County edges past Harlem in tough test

Elberton Elbert County topped Harlem 21-20 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Harlem High.

Harlem started on steady ground by forging a 20-0 lead over Elberton Elbert County at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 21-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Harlem faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Elberton Elbert County took on Hartwell Hart County on Aug. 18 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

The Ellaville Schley County defense stifles Blakely Early County

A suffocating defense helped Ellaville Schley County handle Blakely Early County 30-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Macon Georgia Tattnall Square and Blakely Early County took on Colquitt Miller County on Aug. 18 at Blakely Early County High School.

Ellijay Gilmer overwhelms Chatsworth Murray County

It was a tough night for Chatsworth Murray County which was overmatched by Ellijay Gilmer in this 35-7 verdict.

Ellijay Gilmer pulled in front of Chatsworth Murray County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bobcats opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bobcats enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Ellijay Gilmer and Chatsworth Murray County squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Dalton Coahulla Creek and Ellijay Gilmer took on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 18 at Ellijay Gilmer High School.

Evans barely beats Evans Greenbrier

Evans topped Evans Greenbrier 22-21 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Evans and Evans Greenbrier locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Knights held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Harlem and Evans took on North Augusta on Aug. 18 at North Augusta High School.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill overpowers Locust Grove Luella in thorough fashion

Fayetteville Starrs Mill rolled past Locust Grove Luella for a comfortable 28-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Locust Grove Luella High.

The Panthers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Locust Grove Luella faced off against Covington Eastside and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on Sharpsburg East Coweta on Aug. 19 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Fayetteville Whitewater tops Griffin

Fayetteville Whitewater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-6 win over Griffin in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Fayetteville Whitewater breathed fire to a 20-0 bulge over Griffin as the final quarter began.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fayetteville Whitewater and Griffin faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Fayetteville Whitewater High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Griffin faced off against McDonough Ola and Fayetteville Whitewater took on Newnan Northgate on Aug. 19 at Newnan Northgate High School.

Gainesville overcomes Coconut Creek in seat-squirming affair

Gainesville finally found a way to top Coconut Creek 30-22 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Gainesville and Coconut Creek fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Gainesville jumped to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars outpointed the Red Elephants 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on Aug. 18, Gainesville squared off with Atlanta Marist in a football game.

Gainesville East Forsyth tacks win on Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville East Forsyth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Athens Cedar Shoals 35-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Recently on Aug. 19, Athens Cedar Shoals squared off with Athens Clarke Central in a football game.

Gainesville Johnson carves slim margin over Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville Johnson posted a narrow 20-19 win over Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed Gainesville East Hall with a 14-0 lead over Gainesville Johnson heading into the third quarter.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

Garden City Groves pockets slim win over Savannah

Garden City Groves finally found a way to top Savannah 16-14 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Savannah faced off against Augusta Josey.

Greensboro Greene County overpowers Sparta Hancock Central in thorough fashion

Greensboro Greene County dismissed Sparta Hancock Central by a 43-6 count in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Greensboro Lake Oconee narrowly defeats Griffin Skipstone Academy

Greensboro Lake Oconee eventually beat Griffin Skipstone Academy 44-34 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off against Monroe George Walton.

Guyton South Effingham shuts out Savannah Islands

Guyton South Effingham’s defense throttled Savannah Islands, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Guyton South Effingham enjoyed a narrow margin over Savannah Islands with a 14-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

The last time Guyton South Effingham and Savannah Islands played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Savannah Islands faced off against Savannah Christian and Guyton South Effingham took on Vidalia on Aug. 18 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Hamilton Harris County overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Hamilton Harris County controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-7 win against Columbus Shaw in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Hamilton Harris County and Columbus Shaw fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Hamilton Harris County moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hamilton Harris County faced off against LaGrange Troup County.

Hartwell Hart County slips past Winder Apalachee

Hartwell Hart County posted a narrow 17-10 win over Winder Apalachee on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Hartwell Hart County jumped in front of Winder Apalachee 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Hartwell Hart County darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 10-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last season, Hartwell Hart County and Winder Apalachee squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Winder Apalachee faced off against Winder-Barrow and Hartwell Hart County took on Elberton Elbert County on Aug. 18 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Hawkinsville darts by Claxton

Hawkinsville recorded a big victory over Claxton 51-7 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hawkinsville faced off against Portal and Claxton took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Aug. 18 at Claxton High School.

Hayesville tops Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian

Hayesville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 49-27 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Hayesville opened with a 14-6 advantage over Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a lopsided 35-14 gap over the Blue Knight at halftime.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian clawed to within 42-24 through the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hayesville faced off against Hiawassee Towns County.

Hephzibah routs Martinez Augusta Christian

Hephzibah dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-7 win over Martinez Augusta Christian during this Georgia football game.

Last season, Hephzibah and Martinez Augusta Christian faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hephzibah High School.

Hiram barely beats Dallas East Paulding

Hiram topped Dallas East Paulding 52-49 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Hiram took control in the third quarter with a 27-20 advantage over Dallas East Paulding.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dallas East Paulding faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Hiram took on Dallas Paulding County on Aug. 18 at Hiram High School.

Homerville Clinch County shuts out Colquitt Miller County

A suffocating defense helped Homerville Clinch County handle Colquitt Miller County 28-0 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

The Panthers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Colquitt Miller County faced off against Blakely Early County and Homerville Clinch County took on Nashville Berrien on Aug. 18 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

Hoschton Mill Creek crushes Lawrenceville Archer

Hoschton Mill Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Lawrenceville Archer during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 14-7 lead over Lawrenceville Archer.

The Hawks opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Hoschton Mill Creek roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Archer played in a 33-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 19, Hoschton Mill Creek squared off with Suwanee North Gwinnett in a football game.

Irwinton Wilkinson County bests Roberta Crawford County

It was a tough night for Roberta Crawford County which was overmatched by Irwinton Wilkinson County in this 30-6 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off against Dublin.

The Jefferson defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Defense dominated as Jefferson pitched a 42-0 shutout of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Jefferson darted in front of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Golden Lions’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Jefferson and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic played in a 23-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Dacula.

Jefferson Jackson County outlasts Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in extra sessions

Jefferson Jackson County grabbed the final advantage in a 32-26 overtime victory over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett for a Georgia high school football victory at Jefferson Jackson County High.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Jefferson Jackson County as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers and the Black Knights battled to a standoff at 6-6 as the third quarter began.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett had a 12-6 edge on Jefferson Jackson County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Black Knights locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Panthers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jefferson Jackson County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett took on Lawrenceville Discovery on Aug. 18 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Jonesboro earns narrow win over Hampton Dutchtown

Jonesboro posted a narrow 30-29 win over Hampton Dutchtown on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Cardinals at the end of the second quarter.

Jonesboro broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-7 lead over Hampton Dutchtown.

The Bulldogs managed a 22-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Kennesaw Harrison prevails over Dallas Paulding County

Kennesaw Harrison unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dallas Paulding County 38-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Dallas Paulding County took on Hiram on Aug. 18 at Hiram High School.

Kingsland Camden County rides to cruise-control win over Brunswick Glynn

Kingsland Camden County rolled past Brunswick Glynn for a comfortable 46-13 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Kingsland Camden County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Brunswick Glynn through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at the Terrors’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Kingsland Camden County and Brunswick Glynn were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 29-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Brunswick Glynn faced off against Statesboro.

LaGrange Troup County escapes Hogansville Callaway in thin win

LaGrange Troup County topped Hogansville Callaway 21-13 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

The Tigers opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 24, LaGrange Troup County faced off against Columbus Hardaway.

Lakeland Lanier County crushes Alachua Santa Fe

It was a tough night for Alachua Santa Fe which was overmatched by Lakeland Lanier County in this 33-3 verdict.

Lakeland Lanier County jumped in front of Alachua Santa Fe 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 33-3 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Raiders were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Alma Bacon County.

Lawrenceville Discovery escapes Stone Mountain in thin win

Lawrenceville Discovery topped Stone Mountain 12-6 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Stone Mountain faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill and Lawrenceville Discovery took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Aug. 18 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Leesburg Lee County routs Lithia Springs

Leesburg Lee County dismissed Lithia Springs by a 58-12 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Leesburg Lee County a 21-0 lead over Lithia Springs.

The Trojans fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Leesburg Lee County pulled to a 55-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Leesburg Lee County and Lithia Springs played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Warner Robins and Lithia Springs took on Stone Mountain Stephenson on Aug. 19 at Lithia Springs High School.

Lilburn Berkmar records thin win against Atlanta Druid Hills

Lilburn Berkmar topped Atlanta Druid Hills 21-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final quarter, settling for a 21-21.

Lilburn Providence Christian dominates Mableton Whitefield

Lilburn Providence Christian handled Mableton Whitefield 32-10 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Lilburn Providence Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mableton Whitefield through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Wolfpack got within 14-10.

Lilburn Providence Christian stormed to a 32-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Montezuma Macon County and Lilburn Providence Christian took on Alpharetta St Francis on Aug. 18 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

The Lincolnton Lincoln County defense stifles Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Lincolnton Lincoln County’s defense throttled Twin City Emanuel County Institute, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lincolnton Lincoln County faced off against Pembroke Bryan County.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain survives for narrow win over Stone Mountain Stephenson

Lithonia Arabia Mountain posted a narrow 27-22 win over Stone Mountain Stephenson in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Recently on Aug. 19, Stone Mountain Stephenson squared off with Lithia Springs in a football game.

Locust Grove escapes close call with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Locust Grove posted a narrow 24-18 win over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. during this Georgia football game.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Locust Grove moved to a 10-6 bulge over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. as the fourth quarter began.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. squared off with Duluth in a football game.

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian tops Albany Deerfield-Windsor

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian knocked off Albany Deerfield-Windsor 27-13 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Loganville Walnut Grove shuts out Cusseta Chattahoochee County

A suffocating defense helped Loganville Walnut Grove handle Cusseta Chattahoochee County 40-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Loganville Walnut Grove High.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Loganville Walnut Grove faced off against Monticello Jasper County.

Ludowici Long County allows no points against Soperton Treutlen

A suffocating defense helped Ludowici Long County handle Soperton Treutlen 38-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ludowici Long County faced off against Lyons Toombs County.

Mableton Pebblebrook earns narrow win over Atlanta Hapeville Charter

Mableton Pebblebrook posted a narrow 14-9 win over Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Mableton Pebblebrook opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta Hapeville Charter through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Mableton Pebblebrook darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets rallied with a 9-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mableton Pebblebrook faced off against Snellville South Gwinnett and Atlanta Hapeville Charter took on Covington Newton on Aug. 19 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Macon Northeast records thin win against Fitzgerald

Macon Northeast topped Fitzgerald 27-20 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Hurricanes’ expense.

Macon Northeast jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes narrowed the gap 14-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Macon Northeast squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Macon Northeast High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fitzgerald faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Macon Northeast took on Forsyth Mary Persons on Aug. 19 at Forsyth Mary Persons High School.

Macon Southwest delivers statement win over Zebulon Pike County

Macon Southwest unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zebulon Pike County 54-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Patriots fought to a 29-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Zebulon Pike County squared off with Temple in a football game.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square bests Athens Christian

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square handled Athens Christian 54-14 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square opened with a 21-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 41-14 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Macon Georgia Tattnall Square squared off with Ellaville Schley County in a football game.

Madison Morgan County allows no points against Monticello Jasper County

Madison Morgan County’s defense throttled Monticello Jasper County, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Monticello Jasper County faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove.

Super start fuels Marietta Kell’s victory over Marietta Pope

Marietta Kell raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-21 win over Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Marietta Kell opened with a 14-0 advantage over Marietta Pope through the first quarter.

The Longhorns’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds narrowed the gap 14-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Marietta Pope squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Marietta Kell High School.

Marietta Sprayberry earns stressful win over Woodstock River Ridge

Marietta Sprayberry posted a narrow 38-33 win over Woodstock River Ridge at Marietta Sprayberry High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marietta Sprayberry faced off against Smyrna Campbell and Woodstock River Ridge took on Powder Springs Hillgrove on Aug. 18 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Marietta Walker crushes Douglasville Harvester Christian

Marietta Walker raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-14 win over Douglasville Harvester Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marietta Walker faced off against Atlanta Cross Keys.

Marietta Wheeler dominates Austell South Cobb

Marietta Wheeler recorded a big victory over Austell South Cobb 53-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Marietta Wheeler a 10-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.

The Wildcats registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Marietta Wheeler charged to a 53-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Marietta Wheeler faced off against Roswell Centennial and Austell South Cobb took on Chamblee Charter on Aug. 18 at Austell South Cobb High School.

McDonough Ola overwhelms Jackson

McDonough Ola earned a convincing 44-7 win over Jackson on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 18, McDonough Ola squared off with Griffin in a football game.

McRae Telfair County overpowers Pearson Atkinson County in thorough fashion

McRae Telfair County rolled past Pearson Atkinson County for a comfortable 42-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

McRae Telfair County pulled in front of Pearson Atkinson County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

McRae Telfair County roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

Recently on Aug. 18, Pearson Atkinson County squared off with Nahunta Brantley County in a football game.

Millen Jenkins County tops Dublin East Laurens

Millen Jenkins County handled Dublin East Laurens 48-20 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Alpharetta takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Milton Cambridge

Milton Cambridge rallied from behind to knock off Alpharetta for a 24-14 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Alpharetta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-3 advantage over Milton Cambridge as the first quarter ended.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 14-10 advantage over the Bears at the end of the second quarter.

Milton Cambridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Alpharetta.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Milton Cambridge squared off with Canton Creekview in a football game.

Monroe Area delivers statement win over McDonough Eagles Landing

It was a tough night for McDonough Eagles Landing which was overmatched by Monroe Area in this 50-12 verdict.

Recently on Aug. 18, Monroe Area squared off with Loganville in a football game.

Monroe George Walton records thin win against Social Circle

Monroe George Walton topped Social Circle 14-7 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Monroe George Walton faced off against Greensboro Lake Oconee.

Montezuma Macon County records thin win against Vienna Dooly County

Montezuma Macon County finally found a way to top Vienna Dooly County 36-30 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Montezuma Macon County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Vienna Dooly County through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Montezuma Macon County darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Montezuma Macon County faced off against Mableton Whitefield and Vienna Dooly County took on Cordele Crisp County on Aug. 18 at Vienna Dooly County High School.

Nahunta Brantley County sprints past Savannah Beach

Nahunta Brantley County pushed past Savannah Beach for a 17-6 win on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nahunta Brantley County jumped to a 10-6 bulge over Savannah Beach as the final quarter began.

The Herons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Pearson Atkinson County and Savannah Beach took on Bluffton on Aug. 18 at Savannah Beach High School.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian holds off Atlanta Pace

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian finally found a way to top Atlanta Pace 17-14 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

The Spartans opened a close 14-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Knights enjoyed a 14-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on Aug. 18, Atlanta Pace squared off with Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal in a football game.

Norman Park Colquitt County dominates Tifton Tift County

Norman Park Colquitt County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tifton Tift County 40-2 Friday on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Norman Park Colquitt County charged in front of Tifton Tift County 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Packers’ offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Norman Park Colquitt County charged to a 37-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Packers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Tifton Tift County faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tifton Tift County faced off against Douglas Coffee and Norman Park Colquitt County took on Irmo Dutch Fork on Aug. 19 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School.

North Augusta races in front to defeat Evans Lakeside

An early dose of momentum helped North Augusta to a 27-17 runaway past Evans Lakeside in a Georgia high school football matchup.

North Augusta jumped in front of Evans Lakeside 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Yellow Jackets chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Evans Lakeside faced off against Aiken and North Augusta took on Evans on Aug. 18 at North Augusta High School.

Peachtree City Mcintosh overcomes Stockbridge Woodland

Peachtree City Mcintosh collected a solid win over Stockbridge Woodland in a 37-21 verdict during this Georgia football game.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Chiefs and the Wolfpack were both scoreless.

Peachtree City Mcintosh darted in front of Stockbridge Woodland 21-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

The last time Stockbridge Woodland and Peachtree City Mcintosh played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan earns stressful win over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan finally found a way to top Kennesaw North Cobb Christian 9-7 during this Georgia football game.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off with Dalton Christian Heritage in a football game.

Pelham scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Camilla Mitchell County

Pelham left no doubt in recording a 20-6 win over Camilla Mitchell County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Pelham opened with a 20-6 advantage over Camilla Mitchell County through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 18, Pelham squared off with Adel Cook in a football game.

Pembroke Bryan County allows no points against Alamo Wheeler County

Pembroke Bryan County’s defense throttled Alamo Wheeler County, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Alamo Wheeler County took on Milledgeville Georgia Military on Aug. 18 at Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep School.

Perry takes advantage of early margin to defeat Gray Jones County

Perry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 54-21 win over Gray Jones County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Perry a 19-7 lead over Gray Jones County.

The Panthers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 33-14 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Perry and Gray Jones County each scored in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 19, Gray Jones County squared off with Warner Robins Northside in a football game.

Richmond Hill delivers statement win over Savannah Jenkins

Richmond Hill earned a convincing 28-7 win over Savannah Jenkins in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Richmond Hill faced off against Springfield Effingham County and Savannah Jenkins took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Aug. 18 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

Ringgold holds off Tunnel Hill Northwest

Ringgold topped Tunnel Hill Northwest 21-17 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Ringgold a 3-0 lead over Tunnel Hill Northwest.

The Bruins moved a modest margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Ringgold broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with an 18-17 lead over Tunnel Hill Northwest.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ringgold faced off against Ringgold Heritage.

Ringgold Heritage barely beats Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Ringgold Heritage posted a narrow 35-28 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Ellijay Gilmer and Ringgold Heritage took on Ringgold on Aug. 18 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

Rome Coosa takes down Calhoun Gordon Central

It was a tough night for Calhoun Gordon Central which was overmatched by Rome Coosa in this 33-6 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Rome Coosa faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County and Calhoun Gordon Central took on Rome Armuchee on Aug. 18 at Calhoun Gordon Central High School.

Rome Darlington sets early tone to dominate Dalton Christian Heritage

Rome Darlington rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 39-7 win over Dalton Christian Heritage in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Rome Darlington stormed in front of Dalton Christian Heritage 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Rome Darlington roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-4 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Dalton Christian Heritage squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb Christian in a football game.

Rome Model escapes Cartersville Woodland in thin win

Rome Model topped Cartersville Woodland 27-21 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rome Model and Cartersville Woodland settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats moved a meager margin over the Blue Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rome Model and Cartersville Woodland locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cartersville Woodland squared off with Dallas East Paulding in a football game.

Roswell rides to cruise-control win over Marietta

Roswell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-14 win over Marietta on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Roswell moved in front of Marietta 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Roswell jumped to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Roswell faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Marietta took on Norcross on Aug. 19 at Marietta High School.

Sandersville Brentwood secures a win over Milledgeville Georgia Military

Sandersville Brentwood handed Milledgeville Georgia Military a tough 28-13 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Milledgeville Georgia Military faced off against Alamo Wheeler County.

Sandersville Washington County grinds out close victory over Eastman Dodge County

Sandersville Washington County finally found a way to top Eastman Dodge County 27-23 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Sandersville Washington County and Eastman Dodge County were both scoreless.

The Golden Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-23 edge.

Savannah Benedictine Military scores early, pulls away from Atlanta Westminster

A swift early pace pushed Savannah Benedictine Military past Atlanta Westminster Friday 27-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Savannah Benedictine Military a 17-0 lead over Atlanta Westminster.

The Wildcats stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 17-7.

Atlanta Westminster showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-14 count in the third quarter.

The Cadets held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Atlanta Westminster faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Westminster faced off against Atlanta Lovett and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Savannah Jenkins on Aug. 18 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

Savannah Calvary Day crushes McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

Savannah Calvary Day dismissed McDonough Eagles Landing Christian by a 64-6 count on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

The Cavaliers registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Chargers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian faced off against Bainbridge and Savannah Calvary Day took on Savannah Islands on Aug. 18 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

Savannah St. Andrew’s overwhelms Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic

Savannah St. Andrew’s rolled past Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic for a comfortable 36-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Savannah St. Andrew’s a 7-0 lead over Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic.

The Lions registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Warriors.

Savannah St. Andrew’s breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic and Savannah St. Andrew’s faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

Savannah Windsor Forest carves slim margin over Savannah Johnson

Savannah Windsor Forest topped Savannah Johnson 10-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Knights and the Atom Smashers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Savannah Windsor Forest and Savannah Johnson locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Savannah Johnson squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a football game.

Sharpsburg East Coweta races in front to defeat Powder Springs Hillgrove

A swift early pace pushed Sharpsburg East Coweta past Powder Springs Hillgrove Friday 38-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Sharpsburg East Coweta and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off against Fayetteville Starrs Mill and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Woodstock River Ridge on Aug. 18 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Smyrna Campbell shuts out Norcross Meadowcreek

Smyrna Campbell’s defense throttled Norcross Meadowcreek, resulting in a 32-0 shutout at Norcross Meadowcreek High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Marietta Sprayberry.

Snellville South Gwinnett pockets slim win over Dacula

Snellville South Gwinnett finally found a way to top Dacula 21-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 15-6 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Snellville South Gwinnett jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Snellville South Gwinnett and Dacula faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dacula faced off against Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Snellville South Gwinnett took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Aug. 18 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

Springfield Effingham County earns narrow win over Statesboro

Springfield Effingham County posted a narrow 24-19 win over Statesboro on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Springfield Effingham County opened with a 3-0 advantage over Statesboro through the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Springfield Effingham County jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Richmond Hill and Statesboro took on Brunswick Glynn on Aug. 18 at Brunswick Glynn Academy.

Suwanee Collins Hill outlasts Snellville Brookwood

Suwanee Collins Hill collected a solid win over Snellville Brookwood in a 31-17 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Snellville Brookwood faced off against Powder Springs McEachern.

Suwanee Lambert edges past Lawrenceville Mountain View in tough test

Suwanee Lambert topped Lawrenceville Mountain View 31-24 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

The last time Suwanee Lambert and Lawrenceville Mountain View played in a 27-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Suwanee Lambert took on Canton Sequoyah on Aug. 18 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge tacks win on Loganville

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Loganville 40-14 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge steamrolled to a 34-0 bulge over Loganville as the final quarter began.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 14-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Loganville and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Loganville faced off against Monroe Area and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Buford Seckinger on Aug. 18 at Suwanee Peachtree Ridge High School.

Swainsboro shuts out Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Defense dominated as Swainsboro pitched a 32-0 shutout of Hazlehurst Jeff Davis in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Swainsboro a 13-0 lead over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 26-0 gap over the Yellowjackets at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Swainsboro took on Metter on Aug. 18 at Metter High School.

Temple darts past Summerville Chattooga with early burst

Temple took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Summerville Chattooga 57-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Temple faced off against Zebulon Pike County and Summerville Chattooga took on Lafayette on Aug. 18 at Lafayette High School.

Thomaston Upson-Lee tacks win on Sylvester Worth County

Thomaston Upson-Lee handled Sylvester Worth County 41-7 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game.

Thomaston Upson-Lee roared in front of Sylvester Worth County 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Thomaston Upson-Lee breathed fire to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Thomaston Upson-Lee faced off against McDonough Union Grove and Sylvester Worth County took on Ashburn Turner County on Aug. 18 at Sylvester Worth County High School.

Super start fuels Thomasville Brookwood School’s victory over Tallahassee Maclay

Thomasville Brookwood School took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 35-27 victory over upstart Tallahassee Maclay in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Thomasville Brookwood School a 23-6 lead over Tallahassee Maclay.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 21-12 in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Thomasville Brookwood School squared off with St. Simons Island Frederica in a football game.

Thomasville Thomas County sets early tone to dominate Bainbridge

Thomasville Thomas County broke to an early lead and topped Bainbridge 45-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Thomasville Thomas County jumped in front of Bainbridge 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Thomasville Thomas County charged to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bainbridge faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Thomasville Thomas County took on Cairo on Aug. 18 at Cairo High School.

Thomson shuts out Grovetown

Defense dominated as Thomson pitched a 38-0 shutout of Grovetown in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Thomson thundered in front of Grovetown 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

Thomson jumped to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Thomson faced off against Waynesboro Burke County and Grovetown took on Graniteville Midland Valley on Aug. 18 at Grovetown High School.

Tiger Rabun County denies Adairsville’s challenge

Tiger Rabun County knocked off Adairsville 35-20 at Adairsville High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tiger Rabun County and Adairsville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats and the Tigers battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Tallapoosa Haralson County.

Toccoa Stephens County tops Flowery Branch

Toccoa Stephens County handled Flowery Branch 32-7 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Toccoa Stephens County a 10-7 lead over Flowery Branch.

The Indians registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Toccoa Stephens County steamrolled to a 32-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Flowery Branch faced off against Decatur and Toccoa Stephens County took on Mt Airy Habersham Central on Aug. 18 at Mt Airy Habersham Central High School.

Tyrone Sandy Creek allows no points against Douglasville Alexander

Tyrone Sandy Creek’s defense throttled Douglasville Alexander, resulting in a 39-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Newnan and Douglasville Alexander took on Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter on Aug. 18 at Douglasville Alexander High School.

Valdosta overwhelms College Park Banneker

Valdosta recorded a big victory over College Park Banneker 48-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Valdosta roared in front of College Park Banneker 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Valdosta pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Valdosta and College Park Banneker faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Valdosta High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Valdosta faced off against Massillon.

Vidalia holds off Bellville Pinewood Christian

Vidalia topped Bellville Pinewood Christian 29-22 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

The Indians and the Patriots battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Vidalia and Bellville Pinewood Christian were both scoreless.

The Indians held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Bellville Pinewood Christian faced off against Savannah Country Day and Vidalia took on Guyton South Effingham on Aug. 18 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Villa Rica slips past Newnan Northgate

Villa Rica topped Newnan Northgate 24-23 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Newnan Northgate, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Villa Rica through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Villa Rica darted to a 17-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Villa Rica and Newnan Northgate faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Villa Rica High School.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Newnan Northgate faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater.

Warner Robins edges past Warner Robins Northside in tough test

Warner Robins finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 39-35 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Warner Robins Northside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Warner Robins as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-5 advantage over the Demons at the half.

Warner Robins Northside moved ahead by earning a 28-25 advantage over Warner Robins at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Demons were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins and Warner Robins Northside squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Warner Robins faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Warner Robins Northside took on Gray Jones County on Aug. 19 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Warner Robins Houston County scores early, pulls away from Dexter West Laurens

Warner Robins Houston County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-14 win over Dexter West Laurens for a Georgia high school football victory at Warner Robins Houston County High.

Recently on Aug. 18, Warner Robins Houston County squared off with Americus Sumter High School South in a football game.

Warrenton Briarwood holds off Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Warrenton Briarwood finally found a way to top Gibson Glascock Consolidated 30-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Watkinsville Oconee County races in front to defeat Eatonton Putnam County

Watkinsville Oconee County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-14 win over Eatonton Putnam County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Eatonton Putnam County faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Eatonton Putnam County High School.

Waycross Ware County dominates Milledgeville Baldwin in convincing showing

Waycross Ware County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Milledgeville Baldwin from start to finish for a 48-20 victory in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Waycross Ware County opened with a 10-6 advantage over Milledgeville Baldwin through the first quarter.

The Gators’ offense charged in front for a 38-6 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Waycross Ware County jumped to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves outpointed the Gators 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Milledgeville Baldwin squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Milledgeville Baldwin High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Waycross Ware County squared off with Baxley Appling County in a football game.

Winder-Barrow takes down Conyers Salem

Winder-Barrow controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-6 win against Conyers Salem for a Georgia high school football victory at Winder-Barrow High.

The last time Winder-Barrow and Conyers Salem played in a 33-2 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Winder-Barrow faced off against Winder Apalachee.

Woodstock Etowah takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cumming Forsyth Central

Woodstock Etowah broke to an early lead and topped Cumming Forsyth Central 49-27 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Woodstock Etowah jumped in front of Cumming Forsyth Central 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 28-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Woodstock Etowah pulled to a 49-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cumming Forsyth Central faced off against Johns Creek Chattahoochee and Woodstock Etowah took on Marietta Lassiter on Aug. 18 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.