Commerce sprints past Lincolnton Lincoln County

Playing with a winning hand, Commerce trumped Lincolnton Lincoln County 28-12 in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Commerce darted in front of Lincolnton Lincoln County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Devils.
Commerce jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
