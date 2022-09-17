Alpharetta Denmark survives for narrow win over Mableton Pebblebrook

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Alpharetta Denmark nipped Mableton Pebblebrook 17-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The start wasn’t the problem for Mableton Pebblebrook, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Alpharetta Denmark through the end of the first quarter.
The Danes kept a 10-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.
Alpharetta Denmark jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
