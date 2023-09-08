Savannah Windsor Forest narrowly defeats Savannah Islands

Savannah Windsor Forest notched a win against Savannah Islands 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Last season, Savannah Windsor Forest and Savannah Islands squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Savannah Windsor Forest faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Savannah Islands took on Savannah Christian on Aug. 24 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

