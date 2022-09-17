Bremen edges Gordon Lee

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Bremen passed in a 14-7 victory at Chickamauga Gordon Lee’s expense in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Chickamauga Gordon Lee made it 14-7.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
