Hoschton Mill Creek pushes over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

No quarter was granted as Hoschton Mill Creek blunted Ellenwood Cedar Grove’s plans 52-36 on September 16 in Georgia football.
Hoschton Mill Creek drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Ellenwood Cedar Grove after the first quarter.
The Hawks opened a monstrous 38-21 gap over the Saints at the intermission.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove clawed to within 45-29 through the third quarter.
The Hawks and the Saints each scored in the fourth quarter.
