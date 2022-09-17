Villa Rica controls the action and East Point Tri-Cities

Villa Rica played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Point Tri-Cities during a 42-13 beating in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Villa Rica darted in front of East Point Tri-Cities 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-13 at the intermission.
Villa Rica moved to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 14-0 in the last stanza.
