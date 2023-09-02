Lakeland Lanier County crushes Alachua Santa Fe

It was a tough night for Alachua Santa Fe which was overmatched by Lakeland Lanier County in this 33-3 verdict.

Lakeland Lanier County jumped in front of Alachua Santa Fe 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 33-3 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Raiders were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Alma Bacon County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.