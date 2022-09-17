ajc logo
X

Coffee shuts out Salem

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
Updated 31 minutes ago

Douglas Coffee’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Conyers Salem 65-0 at Douglas Coffee High on September 16 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 28-0 lead over Conyers Salem.

The Trojans registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Seminoles.

Douglas Coffee charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard53m ago
Georgia Tech secondary coach Travares Tillman speaks with Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton during spring practice in February 2022. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Summoned in hour of need, Travares Tillman wants to restore Georgia Tech
6h ago
Todd Gurley got his yards, but the Gamecocks hit him hard. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Wild times at Williams-Brice Stadium for Georgia Bulldogs
9h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies talks with a member of the media before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday, September 16, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies is back for the Braves, rejoining the club after a months-long absence because of injury. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
5h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies talks with a member of the media before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday, September 16, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies is back for the Braves, rejoining the club after a months-long absence because of injury. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ozzie Albies returns for Braves months after foot fracture
5h ago
Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic #13 dribbles during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United confident before facing Philadelphia
7h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Ocilla Irwin County earns solid win over Rockmart
2m ago
McRae Telfair County darts by Mt. Vernon Montgomery County in easy victory
2m ago
Score no more: Cochran Bleckley County’s defense breaks down Dexter West Laurens
3m ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
53m ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top