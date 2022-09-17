Coffee shuts out Salem

Douglas Coffee’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Conyers Salem 65-0 at Douglas Coffee High on September 16 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 28-0 lead over Conyers Salem.
The Trojans registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Seminoles.
Douglas Coffee charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
