Monroe Area triggers avalanche over Madison Morgan County

Monroe Area played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Madison Morgan County during a 37-13 beating in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Monroe Area charged in front of Madison Morgan County 21-3 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Madison Morgan County fought to within 24-10.
The Purple Hurricanes held on with a 13-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.