Cairo overcomes deficit and Thomasville

Cairo shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-3 win over Thomasville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Thomasville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Cairo as the first quarter ended.

The Syrupmakers’ offense darted in front for a 10-3 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cairo jumped to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Syrupmakers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Thomasville faced off against Quitman Brooks County and Cairo took on Thomasville Thomas County on Aug. 18 at Cairo High School.

