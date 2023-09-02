Jefferson Jackson County outlasts Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in extra sessions

Jefferson Jackson County grabbed the final advantage in a 32-26 overtime victory over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett for a Georgia high school football victory at Jefferson Jackson County High.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Jefferson Jackson County as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers and the Black Knights battled to a standoff at 6-6 as the third quarter began.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett had a 12-6 edge on Jefferson Jackson County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Black Knights locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Panthers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jefferson Jackson County faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett took on Lawrenceville Discovery on Aug. 18 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

