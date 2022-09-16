Columbus Northside mows down Americus Sumter high school South

It was a tough night for Americus Sumter high school South which was overmatched by Columbus Northside in this 48-27 verdict.
Columbus Northside drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Americus Sumter high school South after the first quarter.
The Patriots opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Columbus Northside thundered to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Patriots added to their advantage with a 14-13 margin in the closing period.
