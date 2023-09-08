Boys Football Roundup – September 07, 2023

The Atlanta Therrell defense stifles Decatur Towers

Atlanta Therrell’s defense throttled Decatur Towers, resulting in a 27-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 7.

Last season, Atlanta Therrell and Decatur Towers faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Atlanta Therrell High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Decatur Towers faced off against Chamblee Charter.

Augusta Glenn Hills carves slim margin over Augusta Josey

Augusta Glenn Hills topped Augusta Josey 12-8 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Augusta Glenn Hills darted in front of Augusta Josey 12-6 going into the final quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 2-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Augusta Josey and Augusta Glenn Hills squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

Brunswick Glynn carves slim margin over Glen St. Mary Baker County

Brunswick Glynn finally found a way to top Glen St. Mary Baker County 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Brunswick Glynn jumped in front of Glen St. Mary Baker County 20-12 to begin the final quarter.

The Wildcats closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a football game.

Clarkston shuts out Atlanta Cross Keys

Defense dominated as Clarkston pitched a 24-0 shutout of Atlanta Cross Keys in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Clarkston jumped in front of Atlanta Cross Keys 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Clarkston steamrolled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Clarkston faced off against Lilburn Berkmar.

Columbus Northside overwhelms Columbus Shaw

Columbus Northside earned a convincing 33-7 win over Columbus Shaw at Columbus Northside High on Sept. 7 in Georgia football action.

The Patriots fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Columbus Shaw squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Columbus Shaw squared off with Columbus Kendrick in a football game.

Jacksonville University Christian sets early tone to dominate Folkston Charlton County

An early dose of momentum helped Jacksonville University Christian to a 40-13 runaway past Folkston Charlton County during this Florida football game on Sept. 7.

Last season, Jacksonville University Christian and Folkston Charlton County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Jacksonville University Christian.

Lithonia Miller Grove thwarts Smyrna Campbell’s quest

Lithonia Miller Grove handed Smyrna Campbell a tough 38-18 loss during this Georgia football game on Sept. 7.

Last season, Smyrna Campbell and Lithonia Miller Grove faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Smyrna Campbell High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Lithonia Miller Grove faced off against Atlanta Maynard Jackson and Smyrna Campbell took on Kennesaw Mountain on Aug. 25 at Smyrna Campbell High School.

Marietta Osborne allows no points against Atlanta Lakeside

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Osborne handle Atlanta Lakeside 35-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Lakeside High on Sept. 7.

Last season, Marietta Osborne and Atlanta Lakeside faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Atlanta Lakeside faced off against Johns Creek Northview and Marietta Osborne took on Johns Creek Chattahoochee on Aug. 25 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Savannah Windsor Forest narrowly defeats Savannah Islands

Savannah Windsor Forest notched a win against Savannah Islands 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Last season, Savannah Windsor Forest and Savannah Islands squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Savannah Windsor Forest faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Savannah Islands took on Savannah Christian on Aug. 24 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.