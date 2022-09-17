Lexington Oglethorpe claims close encounter of the winning kind over Greensboro Greene County

Lexington Oglethorpe showed its poise to outlast a game Greensboro Greene County squad for a 34-33 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The start wasn’t the problem for Greensboro Greene County, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Lexington Oglethorpe through the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers took a 27-21 lead over the Patriots heading to the intermission locker room.
Greensboro Greene County enjoyed a 33-21 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe to start the final quarter.
The Tigers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Patriots won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.