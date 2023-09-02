Blue Ridge Fannin County prevails over Jasper Pickens County

Blue Ridge Fannin County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Jasper Pickens County 52-28 on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The last time Blue Ridge Fannin County and Jasper Pickens County played in a 38-12 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville and Blue Ridge Fannin County took on Blairsville Union County on Aug. 18 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

