Dacula Hebron Christian overcomes deficit and Commerce

Dacula Hebron Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Commerce for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Commerce started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Tigers with a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading into the second quarter.

Dacula Hebron Christian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-21 lead over Commerce.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Gainesville Chestatee and Commerce took on Simpsonville Southside Christian on Aug. 18 at Commerce High School.

