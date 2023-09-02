Douglasville Douglas County allows no points against Powder Springs McEachern

A suffocating defense helped Douglasville Douglas County handle Powder Springs McEachern 31-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Douglasville Douglas County a 3-0 lead over Powder Springs McEachern.

The Tigers opened a colossal 31-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 19, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Snellville Brookwood and Douglasville Douglas County took on Stockbridge on Aug. 19 at Stockbridge High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.