Clarkston shuts out Atlanta Cross Keys

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Defense dominated as Clarkston pitched a 24-0 shutout of Atlanta Cross Keys in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Clarkston jumped in front of Atlanta Cross Keys 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Clarkston steamrolled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Clarkston faced off against Lilburn Berkmar.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
7h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
9h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
7h ago
The Latest

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final
22m ago
Savannah Windsor Forest narrowly defeats Savannah Islands
1h ago
Marietta Osborne allows no points against Atlanta Lakeside
1h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top