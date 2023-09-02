Bowdon tops Bremen

It was a tough night for Bremen which was overmatched by Bowdon in this 42-16 verdict.

The first quarter gave Bowdon a 7-0 lead over Bremen.

The Red Devils fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Bowdon stormed to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Bowdon and Bremen played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bowdon faced off against Manchester and Bremen took on Franklin Heard County on Aug. 18 at Bremen High School.

