Covington Eastside overwhelms McDonough Ola

Covington Eastside showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering McDonough Ola 42-14 on September 16 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Covington Eastside a 14-7 lead over McDonough Ola.
The Eagles registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.
Covington Eastside pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.
