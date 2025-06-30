Dream guard Allisha Gray is having the best season of her WNBA career.
And she’s getting the recognition that goes along with it.
Gray was named a starter for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Monday. It’s her first time as a starter and her third selection overall.
She becomes the first Dream player named to the All-Star starting lineup since 2018. Gray’s selection is a continuation of last season, when she won both the WNBA Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend.
Gray is posting 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.
She has won Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors, as well as back-to-back Player of the Week awards.
