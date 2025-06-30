Sports
Dream’s Allisha Gray named starter for WNBA All-Star Game

She becomes the first Dream player named to the All-Star starting lineup since 2018.
Allisha Gray has elevated her status in the league with her third straight All-Star selection, including her first as a starter. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Allisha Gray has elevated her status in the league with her third straight All-Star selection, including her first as a starter.
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Dream guard Allisha Gray is having the best season of her WNBA career.

And she’s getting the recognition that goes along with it.

Gray was named a starter for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Monday. It’s her first time as a starter and her third selection overall.

She becomes the first Dream player named to the All-Star starting lineup since 2018. Gray’s selection is a continuation of last season, when she won both the WNBA Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend.

Gray is posting 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

She has won Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors, as well as back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

