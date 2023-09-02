Kingsland Camden County rides to cruise-control win over Brunswick Glynn

Kingsland Camden County rolled past Brunswick Glynn for a comfortable 46-13 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Kingsland Camden County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Brunswick Glynn through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at the Terrors’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Kingsland Camden County and Brunswick Glynn were both scoreless.

The Wildcats held on with a 29-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Brunswick Glynn faced off against Statesboro.

