Peachtree City Mcintosh dodges a bullet in win over Fairburn Landmark Christian

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Peachtree City Mcintosh wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 23-14 over Fairburn Landmark Christian on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Peachtree City Mcintosh opened with a 10-7 advantage over Fairburn Landmark Christian through the first quarter.
The Chiefs’ offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Fairburn Landmark Christian inched back to a 17-14 deficit.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chiefs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.
