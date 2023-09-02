Hoschton Mill Creek crushes Lawrenceville Archer

Hoschton Mill Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Lawrenceville Archer during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 14-7 lead over Lawrenceville Archer.

The Hawks opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Hoschton Mill Creek roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Archer played in a 33-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 19, Hoschton Mill Creek squared off with Suwanee North Gwinnett in a football game.

