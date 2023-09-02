Cleveland White County rides to cruise-control win over Gainesville Chestatee

Cleveland White County dismissed Gainesville Chestatee by a 52-7 count on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Cleveland White County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the War Eagles’ expense.

Cleveland White County stormed to a 45-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland White County and Gainesville Chestatee squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Cleveland White County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Dacula Hebron Christian and Cleveland White County took on Gainesville North Hall on Aug. 18 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

