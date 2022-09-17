Just a bit better: Thomson slips past Augusta Lucy C Laney

Thomson surfed the tension to ride to a 15-14 win over Augusta Lucy C Laney in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs opened a narrow 15-14 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the first, third and fourth quarters.
