Carrollton Central rains down on Newnan Northgate

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Carrollton Central will take its 27-17 victory over Newnan Northgate in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Carrollton Central a 7-0 lead over Newnan Northgate.
The Vikings showed their spirit while rallying to within 7-3 at halftime.
Carrollton Central moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.