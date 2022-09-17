ajc logo
Carrollton Central rains down on Newnan Northgate

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Carrollton Central will take its 27-17 victory over Newnan Northgate in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Carrollton Central a 7-0 lead over Newnan Northgate.

The Vikings showed their spirit while rallying to within 7-3 at halftime.

Carrollton Central moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the final quarter.

