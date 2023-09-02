The Jefferson defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Defense dominated as Jefferson pitched a 42-0 shutout of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Jefferson darted in front of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Golden Lions’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Jefferson and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic played in a 23-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Dacula.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.