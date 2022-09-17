North Oconee too much for Madison County

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Danielsville Madison County on the scoreboard because Bogart North Oconee wouldn’t allow it in a 42-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Bogart North Oconee drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Danielsville Madison County after the first quarter.
The Titans registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.
Bogart North Oconee charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
