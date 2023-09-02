Buford rally stops Kennesaw North Cobb

Buford dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 45-28 win over Kennesaw North Cobb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Kennesaw North Cobb showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Buford as the first quarter ended.

The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 24-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Buford jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Atlanta Westlake and Buford took on Baltimore St. Frances Academy on Aug. 18 at Buford High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.