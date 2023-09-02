Atlanta Westlake earns stressful win over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Atlanta Westlake topped Ellenwood Cedar Grove 46-41 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 27-19 advantage over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Ellenwood Cedar Grove made it 40-34.

The Saints rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Kennesaw North Cobb and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Coconut Creek Monarch on Aug. 24 at Coconut Creek Monarch High School.

