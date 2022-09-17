Tyrone Sandy Creek takes a toll on Suwanee Collins Hill

Tyrone Sandy Creek knocked off Suwanee Collins Hill 33-17 on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Tyrone Sandy Creek drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Suwanee Collins Hill after the first quarter.
The Screaming Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at intermission over the Patriots.
Tyrone Sandy Creek broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Suwanee Collins Hill.
The Patriots avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.
