Marietta Osborne allows no points against Atlanta Lakeside

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Osborne handle Atlanta Lakeside 35-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Lakeside High on Sept. 7.

Last season, Marietta Osborne and Atlanta Lakeside faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Atlanta Lakeside faced off against Johns Creek Northview and Marietta Osborne took on Johns Creek Chattahoochee on Aug. 25 at Marietta Osborne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.