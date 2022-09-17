Stop sign: Newnan Heritage renders Atlanta Cross Keys’ offense pointless

Dominating defense was the calling card of Newnan Heritage as it shut out Atlanta Cross Keys 51-0 at Atlanta Cross Keys High on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Newnan Heritage stormed in front of Atlanta Cross Keys 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
