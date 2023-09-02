Lilburn Providence Christian dominates Mableton Whitefield

Lilburn Providence Christian handled Mableton Whitefield 32-10 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Lilburn Providence Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mableton Whitefield through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Wolfpack got within 14-10.

Lilburn Providence Christian stormed to a 32-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Montezuma Macon County and Lilburn Providence Christian took on Alpharetta St Francis on Aug. 18 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

