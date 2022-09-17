Toccoa Stephens County overpowers Cleveland White County in thorough fashion

Toccoa Stephens County recorded a big victory over Cleveland White County 53-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Toccoa Stephens County drew first blood by forging a 23-7 margin over Cleveland White County after the first quarter.
The Indians opened a lopsided 44-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Toccoa Stephens County jumped to a 51-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.