Nowhere to hide: Calhoun dominates Calhoun Sonoraville from start to finish

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Calhoun jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Calhoun Sonoraville 40-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.

Calhoun charged in front of Calhoun Sonoraville 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Phoenix stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.

Calhoun thundered to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

