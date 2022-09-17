Nowhere to hide: Calhoun dominates Calhoun Sonoraville from start to finish

Calhoun jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Calhoun Sonoraville 40-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
Calhoun charged in front of Calhoun Sonoraville 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Phoenix stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.
Calhoun thundered to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
