Fayetteville Whitewater tops Griffin

Fayetteville Whitewater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-6 win over Griffin in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Fayetteville Whitewater breathed fire to a 20-0 bulge over Griffin as the final quarter began.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fayetteville Whitewater and Griffin faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Fayetteville Whitewater High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Griffin faced off against McDonough Ola and Fayetteville Whitewater took on Newnan Northgate on Aug. 19 at Newnan Northgate High School.

