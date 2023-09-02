Blackshear Pierce County delivers statement win over Metter

Blackshear Pierce County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Metter 47-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 34-10 lead over Metter.

The Bears registered a 47-10 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Blackshear Pierce County and Metter faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Metter High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Metter squared off with Swainsboro in a football game.

