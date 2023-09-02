Hiram barely beats Dallas East Paulding

Hiram topped Dallas East Paulding 52-49 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Hiram took control in the third quarter with a 27-20 advantage over Dallas East Paulding.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dallas East Paulding faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Hiram took on Dallas Paulding County on Aug. 18 at Hiram High School.

