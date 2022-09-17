Carnesville Franklin County comes up short in matchup with Commerce East Jackson

Commerce East Jackson tipped and eventually toppled Carnesville Franklin County 35-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Commerce East Jackson and Carnesville Franklin County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Lions took a 14-7 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.
Commerce East Jackson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-17 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 7-0 in the last stanza.
