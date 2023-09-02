Augusta Aquinas survives for narrow win over Savannah Country Day

Augusta Aquinas posted a narrow 19-17 win over Savannah Country Day at Savannah Country Day High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Savannah Country Day showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Augusta Aquinas as the first quarter ended.

The Irish’s offense jumped in front for a 12-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas darted to a 19-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Irish prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Savannah Country Day faced off against Bellville Pinewood Christian and Augusta Aquinas took on Louisville Jefferson County on Aug. 18 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

